National Signing Day 2021: Tyler Legacy Red Raiders

Seven Red Raiders are going on to play college football.

TYLER, Texas — The 2020 Tyler Legacy Red Raiders won a playoff game for the first time since 2009 when they defeated Garland Naaman Forest 20-14. They were crowned bi-district champions this past season.

A new school, a new name, a new head coach, Joe Willis, the Red Raiders experienced quite a bit of change during this past football season, but what didn't change was the steadfast leadership of a very tight-knit senior class.

On Wednesday, seven Red Raiders inked their letters of national intent to play college football.

Dion Daniels will attend Houston Baptist University.

Chris Harris will attend Tyler Junior College.

Garfield Lawrence will attend the University of Houston.

Jakelyn Morgan will attend the University of Arizona.

Keyshawn Reggie will attend Navarro College.

John "Turbo" Turman will attend McPherson College.

Kendrick Tutt will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College.