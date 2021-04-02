National Signing Day 2021: Tyler Legacy Red Raiders

TYLER, Texas — The 2020 Tyler Legacy Red Raiders won a playoff game for the first time since 2009 when they defeated Garland Naaman Forest 20-14. They were crowned bi-district champions this past season.
A new school, a new name, a new head coach, Joe Willis, the Red Raiders experienced quite a bit of change during this past football season, but what didn't change was the steadfast leadership of a very tight-knit senior class.
On Wednesday, seven Red Raiders inked their letters of national intent to play college football.
- Dion Daniels will attend Houston Baptist University.
- Chris Harris will attend Tyler Junior College.
- Garfield Lawrence will attend the University of Houston.
- Jakelyn Morgan will attend the University of Arizona.
- Keyshawn Reggie will attend Navarro College.
- John "Turbo" Turman will attend McPherson College.
- Kendrick Tutt will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College.