Sports

National Signing Day 2021: Tyler Legacy Red Raiders

Seven Red Raiders are going on to play college football.

TYLER, Texas — The 2020 Tyler Legacy Red Raiders won a playoff game for the first time since 2009 when they defeated Garland Naaman Forest 20-14. They were crowned bi-district champions this past season. 

A new school, a new name, a new head coach, Joe Willis, the Red Raiders experienced quite a bit of change during this past football season, but what didn't change was the steadfast leadership of a very tight-knit senior class. 

On Wednesday, seven Red Raiders inked their letters of national intent to play college football. 

  • Dion Daniels will attend Houston Baptist University. 
  • Chris Harris will attend Tyler Junior College.
  • Garfield Lawrence will attend the University of Houston. 
  • Jakelyn Morgan will attend the University of Arizona.  
  • Keyshawn Reggie will attend Navarro College. 
  • John "Turbo" Turman will attend McPherson College.
  • Kendrick Tutt will attend Wisconsin Lutheran College.

