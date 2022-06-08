Former Jacksonville High softball star going for the trophy

Jordyn Whitaker and the Texas Longhorns softball team take on Oklahoma in the WCWS.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The 2019-20 Jacksonville High softball team was something special. That year, they compiled a 22-4-1 overall record, going 13-1 in district. That effort was led by their star player, Jordyn Whitaker. Now, she's a member of the Texas Longhorns softball team.

Earlier this week, the Longhorns got some big momentum and became the first unseeded team ever to make the Women's College World Series.

That experience has been just as incredible to witness for her former Jacksonville team.

"We’re just so proud of her her. Everybody in the community is proud of her, everybody at the school is proud of her," Brittney Batten, Head Coach said. "It makes my heart so happy to see her living her best life up there right now.”

Her teammates remember Jordyn as not just an incredible athlete, but also an outstanding individual.

"Dedicated", "strong", and "beast" were just some of the terms her teammates used to describe her. Overall, they said it was hard to only name a few great things about Jordyn, since there were just so many.

"She's so much fun," Kenzee Rawlinson, former teammate said. "She brought a smile to everyone's faces and made everyone laugh. I can't wait to see her shine on the big stage."

Hannah Gonzales is just beginning her journey as a Jacksonville softball player. Over the weekend, she was able to attend one of the Texas games at the Women's College World Series. She even got a picture with Jordyn holding up the classic "Hook 'Em".

Being able to see someone from Jacksonville succeed in so many ways inspires her to work hard and strive to be like Jordyn some day too.

"She showed us that our dreams can come true. She inspires us," Gonzales said.