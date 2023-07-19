Assault case against former Spurs player Bryn Forbes dismissed

Police said Forbes assaulted a family member back in February. The DA said he "was granted Pre-Trial Diversion in accordance with the wishes of the victim."

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spurs player Bryn Forbes will not face charges after being arrested on a family violence charge back on February 15.

The case against Forbes was dismissed after he successfully applied for a pre-trial diversion program offered by Bexar County. The Law Office of Roberto Ambrosio states on their website the program requires an admission of guilt, no prior convictions, and a variety of other criteria.

The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office told KENS 5 via email "Bryn Jerrell Forbes was granted Pre-Trial Diversion (PTD) in accordance with the wishes of the victim."

San Antonio Police originally responded to the incident around 5 a.m. in the 16600 block of La Cantera Parkway on February 15. A police report says Forbes and a family member were out when Forbes became upset with the family member.

When the two returned to the address, the victim says the two started fighting and was hit several times, causing an injury.

