Psychologist organization supports woman alleging misconduct by former Spurs player Josh Primo

The former Spur was waived by the team following allegations that he exposed himself to Cauthen multiple times.

SAN ANTONIO — The Association for Applied Sport Psychology has released a statement of support of Dr. Hillary Cauthen’s allegations against former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo:

The Association for Applied Sport Psychology is an international professional organization promoting the ethical practice of sport psychology.

Their statement of support is in regard to the allegations by Dr. Cauthen that Primo exposed himself to her several times while she was under contract working as a Sports Psychologist with the Spurs.

He also alleges that her requests for the Spurs to do something about her complaints against Primo took too long to be addressed.

The Spurs and Primo are now facing a lawsuit.

"Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a licensed, credentialed clinical psychologist, lost her dream job because the Spurs organization ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Defendant Joshua Primo," begins the suit filed in Bexar County on Monday by attorney Tony Buzbee.

"Rather than taking immediate and long past due action, Mr. Wright [Spurs General Manager Brian Wright] instead asked Dr. Cauthen 'what consequence' she wanted to occur," the suit claims. "Dr. Cauthen felt she was not the proper person to decide a course of action, rather that it was the responsibility of the team to address the situation and come up with a proper protocol. Wright concluded the meeting by letting her know that the organization's legal team would be in contact with her."



Following Thursday's press conference, Primo's attorney,William J. Briggs II, released a statement, claiming the allegations are "either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy."

Spurs' RC Buford also released a statement after Buzbee's conference stating the franchise disagrees with the facts, details, and allegations made.