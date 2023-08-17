Get ready, MFFLs: The Mavs' full 2023-2024 schedule has been released

Dallas will tip-off their season against on the road against No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Here's the rest of the notable games.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Get ready, Mavs fanatics!

The Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 season schedule was released on Thursday, which tips off on the road against No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. We already knew Dallas' first game and their Christmas Day matchup against the Phoenix Suns after reports from NBA correspondents surfaced last week.

Now, we have the full thing. Here are the biggest takeaways:

Dallas will play in 28 nationally televised games, including nine on ESPN, nine on NBA TV, eight on TNT and two on ABC.

NBA In-Season Tournament: Dallas will open group play on the road against Nikola Jokić and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Friday, Nov. 3, at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Dallas hosts the Warriors’ quartet of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul at the American Airlines Center twice this season (March 13 and April 2).

Dallas hosts the Suns’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal at American Airlines Center twice this season (Jan. 24 and Feb. 22).

Jokić and the Nuggets will make their lone trip to Dallas on March 17.

Brunson's return: Dallas hosts Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Jan. 11.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics come to Dallas on Jan. 22.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play at the AAC on Feb. 3.

How to get Dallas Mavericks tickets

Single game tickets will be made available to current season ticket members, or those on the Club Maverick Waitlist, through an exclusive presale opportunity beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 31, at noon, but fans can gain presale access at 11 a.m. by becoming a Mavs Insider at Mavs.com/Insider.

For more information on becoming a season ticket member or purchasing single game tickets, visit mavs.com or call (214)747-MAVS.