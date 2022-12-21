x
Nba

Dallas Mavs head coach Jason Kidd hit with fine after confronting ref, ejected from game against Timberwolves

Kidd has to pay $25,000 for coming onto to the court and using inappropriate language toward the game official.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, second from left, reacts after being ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)

NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has been fined after a confrontation with a referee, leading to him being ejected from Monday night’s game.

Kidd has to pay $25,000 for coming onto to the court and using inappropriate language toward the game official, said Joe Dumars, executive vice president, head of Basketball Operations.

The incident happened as the Mavs faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 19 at Target Center. With two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and ejected.

This is the fourth time the Dallas Mavericks have been hit with fines this season.

In May, the team had to pay three fines, including one for $100,000 after allegedly violating the league’s rules for “team bench decorum.” 

