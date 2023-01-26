Mavs star Luka Doncic reportedly 'day-to-day' with 'mild' left ankle sprain; to miss Utah Jazz game

Doncic was injured in the first quarter of Thursday night's game and did not return.

PHOENIX — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury and did not return.

Doncic was ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering a left ankle sprain three minutes into the first quarter.

A replay of the incident showed Doncic step on the foot of a Suns defender and then limping off the court with trainer Casey Smith.

X-rays on Doncic's injury came back negative, according to multiple media reports. On Friday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojarowski reported that Doncic is expected to be "day-to-day" with a "mild sprain."

After hurting his left ankle in victory over Suns on Thursday, Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic is expected to be day-to-day with what's described as a "mild sprain," sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2023

The Associated Press reported that Doncic will miss Saturday's game at Utah.