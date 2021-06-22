Houston Rockets land 2nd pick in NBA Draft Lottery

The Rockets (17-55) finished with the worst record in the league last season.

HOUSTON — It was a big night for the Houston Rockets and their fans as they secured the second pick in the NBA Draft during Tuesday night's draft lottery.

The Rockets (17-55) finished with the worst record in the league last season. They were represented Tuesday night by two-time NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

It was the third year of the new draft lottery system in which each of the NBA's bottom three teams have an equal chance of getting the top pick, according to sports analysts.

The Rockets sat at the bottom with the Detroit Pistons (20-52) and the Orlando Magic (21-51). All had a 14 percent chance of selecting the first player in the draft as well as a 52 percent chance at landing a coveted top four pick.

For the Rockets, it was especially important, because if their pick did not land in the top four, the team would have to swap it with Oklahoma City due to the Chris Paul trade for Russell Westbrook.