'It’s pretty cool to do stuff like that' | Kevin Durant passes Tim Duncan on NBA all-time scoring list

After the milestone, Durant praised the Hall of Fame big man.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — During a recent Nets' win over the Cavaliers, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant passed San Antonio Spurs' legend, Tim Duncan, for 15th on the league’s all-time scoring list.

The 32 points scored against the Cavaliers pushed Durant (26,516 points) over Duncan (26,496).

With this bucket, Kevin Durant passed Tim Duncan for 15th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/1OPIH2EspQ — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2022

Following his milestone, Durant spoke about passing Duncan praising the Hall of Fame big man for changing the game.

“So my career, to be able to you know pass an all-time great legend [Duncan], somebody who shifted and changed the game is something that I’ll call my folks about tonight and talk over and just reminisce on how we got here," Durant said. "It’s pretty cool to do stuff like that and I want to celebrate those small things, but you know, keep pressing forward."

Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @BrooklynNets for moving up to 15th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/mBs8xOESF6 — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2022

Durant faced Duncan in many NBA battles especially when he was with the Thunder.

So Durant knows just how big of an impact Duncan had on the NBA seeing him perform on basketball's biggest stage.

"He loves to play basketball, he loves to be a great teammate."



With Kevin Durant passing Tim Duncan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, we look back at KD talking about Duncan’s love for the game in 2016! pic.twitter.com/oEj5hYu5Mg — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2022

The pair faced off 44 times before Duncan retired with each winning 22 of the meetings.

Duncan won 14 regular-season matchups to Durant's 12. In the postseason, Durant's Thunder team won 10 while Duncan's Spurs won eight.

Durant is likely Hall of Fame bound and will join Duncan when his playing career is over.