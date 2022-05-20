Luka Doncic on fire as Mavericks dominating Warriors in WCF Game 2

The Mavs lead 72-58 at halftime.

SAN FRANCISCO — With Adele sitting courtside, Luka Doncic set fire to the rain.

The Dallas Mavericks phenom has erupted for 24 points as the Mavs lead the Golden State Warriors, 72-58, at halftime of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

The global basketball icon has put on a show for the global music icon, her boyfriend (and NBA superagent) Rich Paul and more than 18,000 Warriors fans.

📸: Jed Jacobsohn/AP | #MFFL @wfaa pic.twitter.com/cKLTIMjRDh — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) May 21, 2022

For the Mavericks and their fans watching back at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, there is a lot to feel good about after the Mavs laid an egg on Wednesday.

The Mavericks starters shot 35% from the field in Game 1.

They shot 64% from the field in the first half of Game 2.

Doncic has bounced back nicely after Game 1 which was easily his worst game of the playoffs: 20 points on 33% shooting and seven turnovers.

However, the key to Mavericks victory -- as it has been all season and all playoffs -- is the production from the rest of the lineup.

After missing a bunch of open shots in Game 1, Jalen Brunson (20 points), Reggie Bullock (13 points) and Dorian Finney-Smith (9 points) have been dialed in especially from long range with 11 combined three-pointers.

The Mavs yo-yo between the team we saw in Game 1 against the Warriors and the team we saw in Game 7 against the Suns.

Close games and "clutch minutes" have been non-existent for Dallas since early in the opening round playoff series with the Jazz.

The trend may continue as the Mavs are 24 minutes away from tying the series 1-1 and taking home court advantage back to Dallas.

Still a long way to go.

Stephen Curry (20 points), Klay Thompson (6 points) and the Warriors can erase deficits in the blink of an eye, Curry cut the deficit considerably before halftime.