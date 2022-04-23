Luka 1s: Dallas Mavs star drops Jordan signature shoe on TikTok hours before playoff return

The Jordan Luka 1 is scheduled to release this summer.

DALLAS — Need some sick new kicks? Luka no further (sorry, I had to) than the brand new Jordan brand signature shoe from Dallas' superstar guard.

Hours before his return to NBA playoff action after being sidelined with a calf injury, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic revealed his first signature Jordan brand shoe: the Jordan Luka 1.

The Mavs superstar released a video of the shoe on his TikTok profile.

Here is a look at the shoe:

Luka Doncic just debuted the Jordan Luka 1 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oTOzChxR76 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 23, 2022

Another look at the upcoming Jordan Luka 1, scheduled to release this summer. pic.twitter.com/QZ3vjGpHO0 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 23, 2022

The Jordan Luka 1 is scheduled to release this summer. There is no word yet on how much the shoes will cost.

Doncic returned for Game 4 of the first round series against the Utah Jazz after missing three games due to a calf strain.