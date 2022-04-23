Luka 1s: Dallas Mavs star drops Jordan signature shoe on TikTok hours before playoff return

DALLAS — Need some sick new kicks? Luka no further (sorry, I had to) than the brand new Jordan brand signature shoe from Dallas' superstar guard.
Hours before his return to NBA playoff action after being sidelined with a calf injury, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic revealed his first signature Jordan brand shoe: the Jordan Luka 1.
The Mavs superstar released a video of the shoe on his TikTok profile.
"Since you've been asking 👀👟 @Jordan #Luka1," Doncic posted.
Here is a look at the shoe:
The Jordan Luka 1 is scheduled to release this summer. There is no word yet on how much the shoes will cost.
Doncic returned for Game 4 of the first round series against the Utah Jazz after missing three games due to a calf strain.
Doncic's return Saturday marks the third time he's played in a playoff series. The Mavericks lost last year and in 2020 in the first round against the Clippers. Dallas will be trying to get past the first round since the team won the 2011 NBA title.