"I heard that. It looked like Luka was going to have 70," Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Saturday night's San Antonio Spurs game versus the Dallas Mavericks, Spurs' Gregg Popovich revealed his "sure-fire" defensive scheme to contain NBA star Luka Doncic.

His plan was to just hold Doncic to a mere 50 points or under the Spurs' head coach quipped.

“50 is going to be our goal. We're holding Luka to under 50," Popovich jokingly said.

Well, that plan did not come to be true as Doncic scored 51 points to lead the Mavericks over the Spurs, 126-125.

After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said he heard about Popovich's and gave his thoughts.

"I heard that. It looked like Luka was going to have 70," Kidd said. "But I think [Coach Popovich] will be happy that he held him at the 51. He said 50. So, as much as Coach Pop is right in this league, he was only off by one point."

Doncic was electric throughout the game.

He scored 22 points in the first quarter, connecting on six three-point shots, and shooting 18/29 from the field in 37 minutes.

And Popovich praised the Mavericks star for his performance.

“We had a good team effort and individual effort on him, but he's an amazing player. His IQ is off the charts," Popovich said following the game.

For Doncic, it was the third 50-point outing in the past five games and Dallas' sixth-straight win.

"Obviously, he’s a hell of a player, and one of the best players and scorers in the game right now," Spurs guard Tre Jones said.

After the game, the pair shared some laughs and Doncic did say he heard what Popovich said but the Dallas all-star was focused on a team win.