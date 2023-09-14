Nike releasing new shoe debuted by Victor Wembanyama

The NOCTA Glide is part of Drake's collaboration with Nike, releasing September 15. Wemby wore an unreleased pair when he threw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans and sneakerheads, set your alarms and cross your fingers. An exclusive new Nike debuted by Victor Wembanyama is about to drop.

The new Nike NOCTA Glide is set to release on Friday, September 15 at 9 a.m. in the SNKRS app. It's a lifestyle shoe that's part of rapper Drake's NOCTA collaboration with Nike, and Wemby wore them when he threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium just before he was drafted first overall by San Antonio.

The shoe pays homage to the Zoom Flight 95 worn most notably by Jason Kidd, with distinct air bubbles on the side of the sole.

"This silhouette is designed with a textile upper that makes for a more breathable and lightweight shoe," Nike says. "Inclusive of a zoom air bag in the forefoot, durable rubber, GTEK outsole tractions, translucent rubber outsole, and combined with the custom NOCTA logo on tongue. The NOCTA Glide was a reference to the game of basketball and was made to be worn for lifestyle moments."

Translation: Don't hoop in these. As an everyday shoe, black and white should fit with a variety of outfits. They also have some potential as a collector's item given the limited release and NOCTA label.