Pelicans player picks Chet Holmgren over Spurs' Victor Wembanyama for Rookie of the Year

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, many believe San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is the hands-down favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Even Las Vegas oddsmakers peg the 19-year-old as their betting favorite to be the best rookie in the league next season.

However, lurking in the shadows of the race for the award is Thunder's Chet Holmgren.

After missing all of the 2022-23 season, he is back for his first season and is likely the biggest threat to Wembanyama in the race for the Rookie of the Year.

Both players can do plenty at their size. They can score, shoot the ball, defend, run the floor, dribble, and more making their upcoming matches must-see television.

During a chat about the pair of rookies on the “Road Trippin’ Show” podcast, Pelicans' Trey Murphy III weighed in and believes Holmgren will emerge as the better player over Wembanyama.

“Chet has a little bit of grit to him. You can tell he isn’t soft, that’s the easiest way to say this," Murphy III said.

“He plays with a sort of tenacity that bigs need. Also, he’s very skilled. He’s a little more polished than Victor is. I feel like he shoots the ball better.”

Wembanyama has been facing some premature negative assessments of his NBA potential.

Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway opined that Bol Bol is a better player. Former NBA center Olden Polynice threw shade at Wembanyama saying his ceiling is that of Shawn Bradley and will have a difficult time in the NBA.

“Guys like that they're over 7’5” and just are shot blockers. He's going to try to do all the stuff he was doing overseas. It's going to be very difficult for him to do in the NBA,” Polynice said.

There's no doubt that Holmgren has the potential to have a solid rookie season. But so does Wembanyama.

And based on their play at the 2024 NBA Summer League, they are sure to make a big impact on their respective teams.

Holmgren led the Thunder in points per game (20.5), rebounds (9.5), and blocks (3.5) in two games played.

Wembanyama led the Spurs in points per game (18.0), rebounds (10.0), and blocks (4.0) in two games played as well.

The Rookie of the Year race will definitely be fun to watch next season.

Aside from Wembanyama and Holmgren, there is Hornets' Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson who'll likely make their case as the best rookie next season.