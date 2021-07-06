x
Silver says NBA may have weathered pandemic well financially

The NBA may emerge from the pandemic on better financial footing than anticipated, but the Commissioner thinks it's too early to declare things fully back to normal.
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference in Chicago. Silver was discussing the league’s ongoing pandemic response and plans for next season on Saturday in his annual address at the All-Star Game. This year’s game is Sunday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Banks)

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA may emerge from the pandemic on better financial footing than it first anticipated, though Commissioner Adam Silver is warning that it's too early to declare things fully back to normal. 

Silver, at his annual pre-NBA Finals news conference, says he believes the league weathered the pandemic and all that came with it — including much less revenue from the lack of fans in arenas for much of the last 15 months — relatively well, noting that even he was surprised to see many teams were able to have full buildings during the playoffs.

