Spurs announce 2022 NBA Summer League schedule

Spurs will play four games in Las Vegas this summer.

SAN ANTONIO — The summer will be filled with Spurs basketball in Las Vegas.

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their 2022 Summer League slate and will be playing four games.

The Spurs will tip things off against the Cavaliers on July 8 at 4 p.m. They'll next face the Warriors on July 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Rockets on July 11 at 6 p. m. and wrap up against the Hawks at 2 p.m.

All Spurs games will be on NBA TV and ESPN 2.

There could be an additional game on July 16 or July 17 depending on the outcome of the first two Spurs games.

This will be the first look at the newest member or members of the Spurs following the 2022 NBA Draft.

Expect Spurs' Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp to also suit up for the Spurs Summer team.

NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 will take place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

All 75 games of the 11-day competition will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

According to the NBA, the NBA 2K23 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each.

After every team plays four games July 7-15, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. eastern time on ESPN.