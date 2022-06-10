Mission accomplished! Spurs fan plants Spurs flag atop Japan's Mt. Fuji

This Spurs fan took his Silver and Black spirit to new heights.

SAN ANTONIO — In May 2022, San Antonio Spurs fan, Robert Browning, announced that he set himself a goal to reach the summit of Japan's Mt. Fuji and plant the Silver and Black flag at the summit.

"We're two and a half weeks out from the hike up to the summit, where I will plant the Spurs flag," he said. "It's going to be one of the most epic encounters I've ever done."

And after weeks of preparation and physical training, he accomplished it!

Browning shared the moment on social media that he made it to the top of the mountain complete with the Spurs flag in hand and admitting he is exhausted.

@ChrisDuel I'm heading to bed but will edit and send more pics and video soon. I AM BEAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/WzI8cSCUHa — Robert Browning (@rbizzle2024) June 10, 2022

Browning's journey was not easy.



Mt. Fuji is an active volcano with the tallest peak, at 3,776 meters. Its elevation is 12,388 feet and is among Japan's 100 mountains.

Congratulations, Robert on the job well done and a tremendous show of support for the Spurs.