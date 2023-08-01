Spurs Give auctioning autographed memorabilia from Spurs soon-to-be Hall of Famers

Here's a chance to own a piece of Spurs history from Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Becky Hammon.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs legends Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and Gregg Popovich will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in August, and here is your chance to own a piece of franchise history.

To honor their enshrinement, Spurs Give is auctioning autographed memorabilia from Popovich, Parker, and Hammon to commemorate their enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023.

And the auction is underway!

The Hall of Fame enshrinement auction opens Tuesday, Aug. 1, and runs until Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m.

“Becky, Tony and Coach Popovich’s legacies reverberate beyond the game of basketball and we’re so proud to see them honored,” says Dr. Kara Allen, Chief Impact Officer for SS&E. “As generational Spurs leaders, this auction is one more way that we can celebrate their legacies and invest in programming that provides sustained access, healing, and belonging through sport.”

The items are a must-have for all collectors.

It features a signed Popovich basketball, a signed Hammon cap, and a pair of signed Parker jerseys.

2004-05 Tony Parker white NBA authentic home autographed jersey, size L

2013-14 Tony Parker black Iconic autographed jersey, size 2XL

2017-18 Tony Parker gray Statement autographed jersey, size XL

Gregg Popovich authentic autographed Spalding indoor/outdoor basketball

Becky Hammon autographed San Antonio Silver Stars Adidas black cap

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will officially induct the new class at a ceremony during enshrinement weekend on Aug. 12.

Also set to be inducted will be ex-Spur Pau Gasol.

All four will join other Spurs already enshrined such as David Robinson, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, and ex-Spur George Karl.