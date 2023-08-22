Spurs' projected win total for the 2023-24 season not looking great

Are Las Vegas oddsmakers discounting the Spurs ahead of next season?

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Las Vegas oddsmakers are busy with 2023-24 NBA prop futures and are projecting the team win-totals and it is not looking great for the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season, the Spurs mustered a paltry 22 wins. One can argue perhaps that was by design to increase their lottery odds at a high draft pick in 2023.

And that paid off after the Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and selected Victor Wembanyama as No. 1 overall.

However, that isn't swaying Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Oddsmaker Caesars Sportsbook is projecting the Spurs' 2023-24 season win total at 28.5.

Perhaps this oddsmaker is letting all know they have not been paying attention to the Spurs without saying it.

San Antonio has a great shot at surpassing this win total projection.

There's the return of Gregg Popovich signing a new 5-year contract, the team boasting a young core that gained a ton of experience last season, and of course, Wembanyama's addition to the roster.

He will make a huge difference on both ends of the court and players who could be making big leaps in their development are Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Malaki Branham.

"In my second year in the league, I would like to develop, improve my shooting and be one of the top three players on the team," Sochan said.

Overall, Vegas oddsmakers are not bullish on the Spurs heading into the new season.

For example, they peg the Spurs to finish among the worst teams in the league, not be a factor in the In-Season tournament, and finish last in the Southwest Division.

All that's left for the Spurs to do now is to play ball and prove Vegas naysayers wrong.