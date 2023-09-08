Rare Spurs' Wembanyama basketball card sells for over $15,000 at auction

Some Wembanyama cards are selling for small fortunes on online auctions.

SAN ANTONIO — A rare Bowman University San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama basketball card has sold at auction at an astronomical final price.

The Bowman Chrome Wembanyama Gold Refractor card has been sold on eBay.

And the winning bid for the card: $15, 850.00!

What makes it extremely valuable is that it was given a condition grade of PSA 10. That is the highest grade the Professional Sports Authenticator can give.

In addition, the card has Wembanyama's autograph and is No. 19 out of 50 cards in this style out in circulation. Also, the style of the card (Gold Refractor) also adds to the value.

This isn't the only rare Wembanyama card from Bowman University.

Recently, Bleacher Breaks showed off their amazing Wembanyama card pack find on social media

First, it is a one-of-one card and it also comes in a unique design variation (Superfractor) which adds to its rarity.

This rare card also has the potential to reach a price point of $100,000-plus.

🏀 BREAKING NEWS 🏀



The Bowman Chrome Victor Wembanyama 1/1 Superfractor Rookie has been pulled by Bleacher Breaks.



With base PSA 10 copies of this card hovering around $2,000 each, this is likely a $100,000+ card if sold right now. pic.twitter.com/FzEcFEsoAe — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) August 5, 2023

Wembanyama cards are a hot commodity.

In fact, his cards are now outselling some of the league's legends including Spurs' David Robinson.

Collectors are also looking for other items outside of trading cards like Wembanyama signed basketballs.

Recently, sports collectible online auction site Goldin put up for bidding a signed Wembanyama Nike Elite Basketball.

The final winning bid was $906.00 which might be a steal if he lives up to the hype as being the next generational player to play in the NBA.

On a recent episode of Locked On Spurs, a father-son duo from San Antonio did a live box opening and in the final pack, they found a Bowan Univeristy rookie Wembanyama base card.

The good news is that more rare types of Wembanyama cards will come out in the future.

Keep an eye out for cards with his Spurs uniform, with his autograph, and in rare card variants once his NBA rookie campaign begins.

So scoop up basketball card boxes and press your luck. Who knows, you could be the next one to find that rare Wembanyama card.