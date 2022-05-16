x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nba

Surprise, surprise: Mavericks-Warriors tickets are gonna cost you

Want something a little closer to the action? You're looking at $500 and above.

More Videos

DALLAS — Tickets to the Western Conference Finals went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

And things went just as you might expect.

By noon, only resale tickets were available on Ticketmaster, and prices for Game 3 -- the first between the Mavericks and Warriors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas -- were around $240 for the upper deck.

Want something a little closer to the action? You're looking at $500 and above. Resale tickets were around the same price on Stubhub.

It's really no surprise. Playoff tickets are always at a premium, and the Mavericks are coming off the high of one of their most dominant wins ever, a 123-90 blowout over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday. First, the Mavs will have a pair of games on the road in San Francisco, where they'll face Steph Curry and the Warriors at the Chase Center.

Golden State is 6-0 at home in the playoffs this year. 

RELATED: Here's the full schedule for Mavericks-Warriors in the Western Finals

RELATED: Mavs easily beat Suns 123-90 in Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference Finals

RELATED: The Mavs blew out the Suns -- and NBA Twitter rose to the occasion, too