Surprise, surprise: Mavericks-Warriors tickets are gonna cost you

Want something a little closer to the action? You're looking at $500 and above.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Tickets to the Western Conference Finals went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

And things went just as you might expect.

By noon, only resale tickets were available on Ticketmaster, and prices for Game 3 -- the first between the Mavericks and Warriors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas -- were around $240 for the upper deck.

Want something a little closer to the action? You're looking at $500 and above. Resale tickets were around the same price on Stubhub.

It's really no surprise. Playoff tickets are always at a premium, and the Mavericks are coming off the high of one of their most dominant wins ever, a 123-90 blowout over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Sunday. First, the Mavs will have a pair of games on the road in San Francisco, where they'll face Steph Curry and the Warriors at the Chase Center.