Tony Parker named the new Adidas Global Ambassador

SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame, San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker has another accolade to add to his off-the-court resume.

Adidas recently announced that Parker is the sneaker company's new Global Ambassador.

In this role, he will serve as a strategic advisor on key initiatives and player signings throughout Europe.

“Tony Parker is an icon,” said Cam Mason, Adidas Basketball’s Head of Sports Marketing. “He’s a legend and a Hall of Famer this year. He’s entering the French Hall of Fame this year, too. He’s a legend in Europe and we needed somebody that can be a stakeholder for us.”

Parker joining Adidas makes total sense.

In Europe and globally, he is highly recognized and seen as a gold standard for up-and-coming international basketball talent looking to make their way in the NBA or in an international league.

The ASVEL soccer team was already sponsored by Adidas. Then in 2019, Adidas became a basketball sponsor of my men’s team, the women’s team, and the academy. Last year, we did one jersey design that all of the teams wore and we try to do a lot together," said Parker.

"Adidas is a brand that is respected by everybody, has been around forever and it was a natural fit for where I am in my career, now that it’s my post-career. It worked out perfect."

Adidas has a strong footprint with Parker's French team: ASVEL. The team (men's and women's) wear Adidas including ASVEL soccer.

And joining Adidas reflects his sharp business acumen.

He's gone on to become an executive with ASVEL (Owner) and dipped into other business ventures like wine, ski resorts, and more.

And let's just say, he isn't shy to admit he took a lot from the Spurs on how to run a winning organization.

"The Spurs organization is definitely considered one of the best franchise cultures in all of sports. When I was thinking about what I wanted to do with our team, there’s a lot of things that I took from the Spurs," he said.

“He’s really invested in youth basketball, not only in France, but all over Europe,” adds Paul Webber, Adidas Basketball’s Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing. “We want to continue to grow the game together.”

Well into retirement, Parker is still winning off-the-court making him a force in his post-basketball life.

