Wembanyama is the reincarnation of Tim Duncan says former Spur

The Spurs rookie is drawing high praise from a former team big man.

SAN ANTONIO — Imagine attempting to fill the big sneakers left behind by San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan.

That would be a tall task for any pro player to do considering his Hall of Fame-worthy resume and being one of the game's best.

But any player who could do that might be Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

And that's exactly what former Spurs forward Drew Gooden believes.

The former Spurs big man weighed in on Wembanyama with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

Gooden (who played in San Antonio in 2009) sees similar paths between Wembanyama and Duncan explaining how both are viewed as the franchise cornerstone.

“San Antonio is perfect for him because you know (Gregg) Popovich and we’re really seeing the reincarnation of Tim Duncan all over again with the same story,” he said.

With Popovich on board for at least five more seasons, Gooden believes that will be key for Wembanyama's development into the next franchise player like Duncan.

"I’m anticipating Victor Wembanyama under that system becoming a hell of a pro, trying to become a Hall of Famer and I think in the next couple of years ultimately could be the next NBA Defensive Player of the Year,” Gooden said.

By now everyone can see the incredible potential for Wembanyama to be a powerhouse in the NBA.

His shooting, length, speed, defensive ability, dribbling, passing, and potential is eye-opening.

However, he has yet to play a full NBA season let alone go through the grind of an 82-game schedule to prove he is worthy of being the next Duncan for the Spurs.

It is high praise but he still needs to prove himself and that begins next season.

Wembanyama is ready for the challenge to help guide the Spurs back to the top of the NBA and has to the potential to impact the team just like Duncan.