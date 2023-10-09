Wembanyama lives up to extraterrestrial hype in preseason debut with unbelievable plays

San Antonio's star rookie played against a full NBA team for the first time in a matchup with OKC and Chet Holmgren, and Wemby showed why he's so special.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Victor Wembanyama lived up to the extraterrestrial hype in his preseason debut with a variety of plays that showed why he's a game-changing player for the San Antonio Spurs.

Wemby played against another full NBA team for the first time, facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder and one of his main competitors for Rookie of the Year in Chet Holmgren. San Antonio's 7'3" superstar was up to the challenge.

A player that size is going to be a menace on the glass, and that's how Wembanyama got his first bucket. He muscled after a free throw miss and popped it in. The next play he leaked out down the court, caught in the paint, pump faked and sent the trailing defender flying before an easy dunk.

Too easy for Wemby 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/W96WVlhiSa — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 10, 2023

Holmgren and Wembanyama weren't matched up to start, but Wemby got his chance. He crossed over his rookie rival, then put his head down and powered directly through Chet's mouthpiece for an and-1 and flexed.

WEMBY THROUGH CHET 💪

pic.twitter.com/qNRfnVrIs2 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 10, 2023

It got the people going, but "big guy does big guy things" isn't what makes Wemby the best NBA prospect since LeBron. Its the skill that he displays at that size, and the way he uses his extendo arms to do things other people simply can't. That's especially true on defense.

Wemby started this play outside the arc, then was able to swipe down on a driver at the elbow to force a steal and run the floor for an emphatic jam.

The dunk was fun but look at how much ground Victor covered on defense.



Started beyond the arc and swiped down on a guy who was at the elbow.



Freakishpic.twitter.com/QhqjZzrK7Y — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 10, 2023

On this play, a smaller guy put the rookie in a blender with a vicious crossover. Wemby wound up turned around and completely out of position... and it didn't matter. He had the agility to flip his hips and the length to stuff the attempt.

Crazy part of this Wemby block is that he was beat so thoroughly on the cross.



Insane ability to recover.pic.twitter.com/zLiDgDR3Ia — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 10, 2023

Wembanyama knocked down a couple of threes, his shooting a key differentiator for him. But it's not just simple catch-and-shoot stuff, he drilled one after taking a handoff and stepping to the side like a shooting guard.

How many times have you seen a 7’3” guy take a dribble handoff and make a sidestep 3 be honestpic.twitter.com/w512Bsg3fB — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 10, 2023

He also showed his ability to handle and finish. On this play he caught at the arc, pumped, drove, spun, leapt, and went up and under around Holmgren with his left.

Degree of difficulty off the chartspic.twitter.com/GMsCqeOf7E — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 10, 2023

Head Coach Gregg Popovich mainly used the second half to evaluate other guys.

Wembanyama finished with 20 points in just 19 minutes, and added 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. He made a bunch of unselfish and creative passes, but had no assists and four turnovers as he continues developing chemistry with his new teammates.

The Spurs built a 19-point lead in the first half, fell behind by double digits in the second half, and the third unit went on an 8-0 run in the last few minutes to make it a thrilling finish, but they lost 122-121.

Zach Collins put up 15-5-5, and Malaki Branham added 15 points as well.