Texas Longhorns DB Ishmael Ibraheem charged with violating Oklahoma's revenge porn law: Report

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been accused of violating the state of Oklahoma’s revenge porn law by allegedly sharing sexually explicit images of an Oklahoma State student, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The Statesman reported that, according to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told Oklahoma State police that she received a screenshot from a TikTok video that showed her and Ibraheem having what was consensual sex in the summer of 2021.

The victim told police she did not want anyone to see the video and it was intended to be kept private, the affidavit stated. After being presented evidence from the victim, police filed a misdemeanor charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, the Statesman reported. Ibraheem allegedly told the victim he unsent the message, and the person it was sent to never saw it.

In 2016, former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallon signed State Bill 1257, which created a new section of law to be codified in the Oklahoma Statutes as Section 1040.13b of Title 21. The law went into effect that November.

The bill states a person can be charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images if they "disseminate the image with the intent to harass, intimidate or coerce the person, or under circumstances in which a reasonable person would know or understand that dissemination of the image would harass, intimidate or coerce the person."

Oklahoma is one of 48 states with revenge porn laws, all with varying degrees of penalty. In Texas, SB 1135 was passed in 2015, which made revenge porn a Class A misdemeanor, punishable of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine. Back in May, The Texas Tribune reported that Texas' revenge porn law was upheld by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after a lower court ruled the law violated the first amendment. The 2021 ruling by the state’s highest criminal court overturned the lower court’s 2018 ruling that the law was unconstitutional.

Ibraheem was a freshman on the 2021 Texas football team from Dallas.

The University of Texas provided the following statement Tuesday:

"We were made aware of the allegations involving Ishmael Ibraheem in early September and immediately cooperated with the University and legal processes, which remain ongoing. In light of the new information and his recent charges, he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process."