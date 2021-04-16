Texas Longhorns soccer player makes Team Canada squad for Tokyo Olympics

Grosso also made Team Canada for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas Longhorns junior soccer player, Julia Grosso, is headed to Tokyo to compete in the Olympics this summer.

Grosso was named to Team Canada's Olympic squad on Tuesday. Grosso, who is from Vancouver, is listed as one of four midfielders to make the team. Grosso also made Team Canada for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Canada lost in the Round of 16 to Sweden, 1-0.

This will be Grosso's first time competing in the Olympics for her country. With her selection to the Canada roster, Grosso also becomes the first Olympian in Texas soccer program history, UT Athletics said.

Canada is entering the Olympics as a top-10 ranked nation in the world, according to FIFA's rankings.

Grosso has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for her two seasons with UT. She has 24 total caps for Team Canada and has recorded two assists.

Here is a look at the full Team Canada roster:

Goalkeeper- Stephanie Labbé | SWE / FC Rosengård

Goalkeeper - Kailen Sheridan | USA / NJ/NY Gotham FC

Defender - Kadeisha Buchanan | FRA / FCF Olympique Lyonnais

Defender - Vanessa Gilles | FRA / FC Girondins de Bordeaux

Defender - Shelina Zadorsky | ENG / Tottenham Hotspur

Defender - Allysha Chapman | USA / Houston Dash

Defender - Ashley Lawrence | FRA / Paris Saint-Germain

Defender - Jayde Riviere | USA / University of Michigan

Midfielder - Jessie Fleming | ENG / Chelsea FC

Midfielder - Julia Grosso | CAN / University of Texas at Austin

Midfielder - Quinn | USA / OL Reign

Midfielder - Desiree Scott | USA / Kansas City NWSL

Forward - Janine Beckie | ENG / Manchester City FC

Forward - Adriana Leon | ENG / West Ham United FC

Forward - Nichelle Prince | USA / Houston Dash

Forward - Deanne Rose | USA / University of Florida

Forward - Christine Sinclair | USA / Portland Thorns FC

Forward - Evelyne Viens | USA / NJ/NY Gotham FC

Canada Soccer unveils Women’s National Team roster for the Tokyo Olympic Games#CANWNT 🍁 https://t.co/fU0z0W32Eo pic.twitter.com/oWjuwlc7aO — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 23, 2021

The U.S. announced its Olympic roster Tuesday on Good Morning America. Here is a look at the USWNT squad.