ATLANTA — Joe Burrow and Co. didn't just break records in the Peach Bowl, they crushed them.

Oklahoma had no answer for LSU's offense in the first half of the Peach Bowl. Joe Burrow threw seven touchdowns in the first half, breaking the College Football Playoff single-game record and LSU's single-game record. He also broke the CFP record for most passing yards in a single game with 403 in the first half alone.

He wasn't the only Tiger breaking records. Justin Jefferson caught four touchdowns in the first half, breaking the CFP single-game reception touchdown record and tying the record for most receptions in a bowl game.

Again. All these stats are in the FIRST HALF alone.

By the end of the game, Burrow set the passing yards record with 493, the total yards record with 515 and the passing touchdowns record with 7. Jefferson holds the record for most reception touchdowns at 4 and most reception yards at 227.

LSU offense set the mark for total offense with 692 combined yards in the game and set the record for most points in a CFP game with 63.

