Texas Longhorns punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament. Now, what seed will they be?

The Longhorns will enter the national championship tournament as a No. 3 seed in the East Region and will face No. 14 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round.

UT secured its spot in "the dance" after beating Oklahoma State, 91-86, to win the team's first-ever Big 12 Conference title. It's the first conference tournament title for Texas since winning the old Southwest Conference in 1995.

Texas is starting to hit its stride, too, after playing just six games in 35 days due to positive COVID-19 tests in January and February. All seven of the Longhorns' losses this season have come against teams that were ranked at the time.

In the wake of Texas' win over Oklahoma State, CBS Sports analyst Andy Katz predicted the Longhorns as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest region. ESPN's bracket analyst Joe Lunardi predicted Texas as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region.

