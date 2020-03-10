Section of Texas-TCU football game dedicated to Matthew McConaughey cutouts

For the Texas-TCU game, there will be a section dedicated to different cutouts of the characters Matthew McConaughey has played.

AUSTIN, Texas — From the Minister of Culture to the Minister of Cutouts: The University of Texas at Austin has found a way to keep things weird at the Texas-TCU game.

Due to COVID-19, stadium capacity has been a topic of conversation throughout the start of fall sports and college football. Texas' benchmark has been set at 25%. That capacity limit, however, hasn't stopped UT from seeking creative avenues to let fans have an impact on the game day atmosphere.

UT announced before the season that fans could buy cardboard cutouts to be placed at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for $50. For the Texas-TCU game, there will be a section dedicated to different cutouts of the characters Matthew McConaughey has played throughout his Academy Award-winning career.

