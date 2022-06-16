Moses Moody and Warriors win NBA Championship

Former Razorback wins NBA title in rookie season with Golden State

BOSTON — The Golden State Warriors took care of the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Finals to clinch the organization's fourth title in the last eight seasons.

In his first season in the NBA, Moses Moody is an NBA champion after being drafted by the Warriors in the first round of last year's draft.

Moody averaged 4.4 points in 11.7 minutes in 56 games during his rookie season. Moody was the first one and done in Arkansas history after helping the Hogs reach the Elite 8.