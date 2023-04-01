Who is Caitlin Clark: Iowa Hawkeyes star guard

Caitlin Clark led the Iowa Hawkeyes to their very first NCAA championship game in 2023.

Who is Caitlin Clark you ask? Well, we'll be the first to tell you that she is one "Bad Mama Jama."

Caitlin Clark is the star guard of the Iowa Hawkeyes woman's basketball team, who, this year, has led them to their very first NCAA championship game.

She's put together one of the greatest individual seasons in NCAA history with eye-popping offensive numbers, but it was her performance during Iowa's Final Four run that had everyone giving Clark her due.

She finished Iowa's Final Four game against the South Carolina Gamecocks with 41 points, eight assists and six rebounds. No other college basketball player -- man or woman -- had ever registered 41 points in a semifinal game, CBS Sports reported.

And that isn't her only accomplishment. During the 2022-2023 season, Clark happened to reach 1,000 points, making her only the 11th college basketball player -- man or woman -- to do that in a single season. That's also according to CBS Sports.

Caitlin has been recognized as the 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻'𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱 for the second-straight season.@CaitlinClark22 x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/MLZW0gjUhG — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) April 1, 2023

Clark is currently a junior at the University of Iowa. She has one more year before she is eligible for the WNBA Draft.

The 6-foot guard is from West Des Moines, Iowa. She attended Dowling Catholic High School where she was a five-star recruit, ranking fourth overall and second at guard by ESPN.