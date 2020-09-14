Air Force will play Army, Navy in football this season

The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy tradition will continue in 2020 despite conference postponements.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Falcons are planning to play two games this season against fellow service academies Army and Navy.

The Falcons will host Navy on Oct. 3 and travel to West Point, New York, to face Army on Nov. 7.

The military schools annually take part in competing for the coveted Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, which goes to the academy with the best record in the round-robin competition.

Navy currently has possession of the trophy after beating both schools last season.