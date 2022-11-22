This North Texas city has been selected to host the 2030 NCAA Men's Final Four

DFW is also no stranger to hosting March Madness. Arlington, Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth have all hosted men’s preliminary rounds on 20 different occasions.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The NCAA Men’s Final Four is coming to North Texas in 2030!

Tuesday, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee selected AT&T Stadium in Arlington as one of four future host sites for the tournament.

This will be the second time the Final Four will be held at AT&T Stadium, which hosted the event in 2014. But it’s the third time in DFW; Dallas hosted it in 1986.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the NCAA, its institutions, partners, and fans back to North Texas and AT&T Stadium in 2030. Our region and its commitment to invest in the future gives us incredible assets to provide great experiences and create a lasting impact with the Final Four. We are ready for basketball’s greatest game in 2030,” said Jerry Jones, Owner, President, General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys.

AT&T Stadium maintains a clean sweep of Final Four attendance records, according to the NCAA. The stadium has drawn 79,444 fans to the national semifinals and 79,238 more to the championship game for a two-session total of 158,682.

DFW is also no stranger to hosting March Madness.

Arlington, Dallas, Denton and Fort Worth have all hosted men’s preliminary rounds on 20 different occasions.

Dallas is also set to host the 2023 and 2031 Women’s Final Four and the 2024 men’s South Regional, too.

“As we like to say, everything is bigger here in Texas. And when it comes to college basketball, nothing is bigger than the Final Four. Having been selected as a host for the 2031 Women’s Final Four yesterday, today’s announcement further solidifies our region as a proud partner to elite basketball and premier experiences," said Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission Monica Paul.

The other four host cities that were announced Tuesday include Detroit (Ford Field) in 2027, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium) in 2028 and Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium) in 2029.

Chris Reynolds, athletics director at Bradley and the chair of the committee, said he was impressed how North Texas and Detroit rebounded from not being awarded a Final Four in the previous cycle.

“These communities should be proud of the leadership displayed by everyone involved with making these bids and ultimately earning the privilege to host an event of this magnitude. Both will be great locations at which to play the Final Four.”