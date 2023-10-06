Texas, Oklahoma governors continue bet tradition with 2023 Red River Rivalry

In recent years, the governors have taken to social media to announce a friendly wager ahead of the big game in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to the 2022 bet between Govs. Greg Abbott and Kevin Stitt.

The governors of Texas and Oklahoma are at it again.

In recent years, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt have taken to social media to announce a friendly wager ahead of the big Red River Shootout/Showdown/Rivalry – this year, it's Rivalry – game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.

For the second year in a row, Abbott placed barbecue from Railhead Smokehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, on the notion that the Governor's Cup will stay in Texas. This year, he also threw in a case of Lone Star Beer.

"I don't know the score of the game this year, but I do know this much: this trophy is staying in Texas because, once again, Texas will beat OU. Hook 'em horns," Abbott said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hard to believe it’s been a year since @TexasFootball beat the Sooners 49-0.



Ready for a rematch, @GovStitt?



A case of @LoneStarBeer and @RailheadBBQ says the Governor’s Cup stays in Texas.#HookEm 🤘 pic.twitter.com/qmGVHD3lUU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 6, 2023

Naturally, Stitt accepted Abbott's challenge, putting some Oklahoma craft beer and Oklahoma-certified steaks on the line.

"Thanks for keeping our trophy warm," Stitt wrote in his X post. "It'll be back on God's side of the Red River before you know it."

You’re on, @GregAbbott_TX.



Thanks for keeping our trophy warm. It’ll be back on God’s side of the Red River before you know it.#BeatTexas https://t.co/Hu4MK5XB12 pic.twitter.com/W8x6kLkxQx — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) October 6, 2023

Kickoff for this year's Red River Rivalry is Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. You can watch the game right here on KVUE!

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube