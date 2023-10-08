TCU's 455-pound lineman has gone viral. Who is Brione 'Big Bubba' Ramsey-Brooks?

The freshman lineman is listed on TCU's football website at 455 pounds. Yes, with a four.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A TCU freshman lineman from South Oak Cliff High School has gone viral online for his size, standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 455 pounds.

TCU podcaster Stephen Simcox posted a screenshot of Brione "Big Bubba" Ramsey-Brooks' player bio on X, formerly known as Twitter, which has been viewed more than 8 million times and has everyone marveling at how large he is. Many on X have declared him their new favorite player of all-time.

His highlights on MaxPreps list him at 380 pounds, which would mean he'd have gained another 75 pounds. Regardless, this three-star offensive guard from SOC has captured the hearts and hype of the Internet.

At 6' 5" and 455 pounds @TCUFootball's Brione Ramsey-Brooks is one big dude 😳 pic.twitter.com/WZzSxuAs55 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 2, 2023

This young man is my favorite athlete of all time. https://t.co/bQ5xf41GqS pic.twitter.com/I7PlR6dIdc — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 8, 2023

I have recently discovered my new favorite athlete.



His name is Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks.



He’s a 6’5, 455 (!!) lb freshman OL for TCU.



And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal. https://t.co/MXU8fVxNeM pic.twitter.com/DJihl1y3CS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 8, 2023

If you look up UNIT in the dictionary you’ll see Brione Ramsey-Brooks 😳 pic.twitter.com/wcKbey95sM — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) August 8, 2023

That’s a large human https://t.co/dFmouPvRqZ — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 8, 2023

Who is Brione "Big Bubba" Ramsey-Brooks?

Ramsey-Brooks played offensive guard for South Oak Cliff High School's back-to-back state championship teams in his junior and senior season. SOC was the first Dallas ISD school to win back-to-back state titles. The Golden Bears' title in 2021 was first for a DISD school since 1958.

Ramsey-Brooks was named Texas 5A first-team all-state by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

He was a three-star recruit with offers from programs like Arizona, Houston, Oregon, Kansas, Louisville and many more. In May 2022, however, he committed to play for the Horned Frogs.

Ramsey-Brooks shined at a Rivals camp in Dallas, showing out in one-on-one pass blocking drills at center and both guard positions. His highlights on YouTube are a sight to behold. It is unclear where Ramsey-Brooks lies on the team depth chart.

TCU opens its season at home in Fort Worth against Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 2.