Texas Athletics returning to full capacity for outdoor sporting events

AUSTIN, Texas — Sun's out, horns up!

On Thursday, University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte announced that Texas Athletics will return to 100% capacity for outdoor sporting events immediately.

This move by Texas Athletics follows UT leadership's updated guidelines that make face coverings optional on campus. Masks will also be optional at games and sporting events.

"We'll continue to have our health and safety measures in place to ensure our venues are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and that all of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans are in the best possible situation at our competitions," said Del Conte.

Texas Athletics also recommends individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have weakened immune systems should continue masking and practicing social distancing.

These new guidelines will kick in on Thursday at No. 2 Texas Baseball's three-game series with West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.