In Memoriam: Texas Longhorns baseball legend, Bob Brock, dies at 92

Bob Brock was a member 1949 and 1950 UT baseball national championship teams and Texas Athletics Hall of Honor.

Robert Fenton Brock, 92, a member of the 1949 and 1950 Texas baseball national championship teams and a 2011 Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee died on Aug. 16, according to UT Athletics.

During his stint with the Longhorns, Brock played center field from 1948 to 1950. He was one of UT's leading hitters on the teams. Brock batted .354 in 1949 and .377 in 1950 during the team's two national championship seasons.

According to Texas Athletics, Brock earned second-team All-America honors and led the Longhorns in hits, doubles and stolen bases in 1950, while batting .454 in the College World Series. Brock signed wih the Boston Red Sox and played in the team's minor league system before an injury ended his career, UT officials said.

Brock then served for two years in the U.S. Army and followed his military service working in sales, including a 12-year stint with IBM in Houston, Brock's hometown.

According to UT, Brock is survived by survived by his wife Kathie, daughters Bobette (Matt) Down, Jeanmarie (Tim) Tade, Mary (Walt) Feuerstack, Carol (Jimmie Hauge) Colwell, sons Steve (Bouchra) Condon, and John Condon, grandchildren Daniel and Joseph Down, Caroline and Miles Tade, Michelle Smith, Joe Nathan, Dami Lugo, Suzanne Garmon, Andrew, Adam and Ryan Condon, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.

A memorial service for Brock was held Aug. 28 in his hometown of Houston.