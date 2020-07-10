Red River Showdown: How to plan for Texas-OU game day and what fans can expect

Here's how fans should plan for Texas-OU game day, including COVID-19 precautions, ticket and seating capacity information, and more.

DALLAS, Texas — 2020 marks the 116th iteration of the Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma.

This year, however, will be a Red River Showdown game day experience unlike any other due to COVID-19. While the game will still be played, the State Fair of Texas was canceled for the first time since World War II.

Speaking of, the stadium will be limited to 25% capacity due to the coronavirus. State Fair officials said to provide fans with the best experience possible, while keeping health and safety top of mind, only a limited number of tickets will be distributed by the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma overseeing ticket distribution.

Here a look at how game day will look for fans attending the game:

Due to an 11 a.m. kickoff time, the State Fair will open early to allow fans to arrive in plenty of time for kickoff, so plan your travel to the fairgrounds accordingly.

Official State Fair parking lots and entry gates will open at 8 a.m.

Parking in official State Fair of Texas parking lots will be restricted to ticketholders and staff with permits.

Valid 2020 game tickets must be presented to enter the parking lot and fairgrounds.

Parking is $25 per car and can be accessed at gates 5, 6, 8, 10 and 11. It will be daytime parking only, and payment options include cash, credit/debit cards, and Apple or Google Pay.

There is available disabled parking in all lots and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Rideshare (taxi, Uber, Lyft, Alto, etc.) drop off and pick up will be located at the gate 1, which is located at Gurley Avenue and S. Haskell Avenue.

Public tailgating in and around the State Fair of Texas campus will be prohibited for the 2020 season.

Due to COVID-19, valet service will not be available for 2020.

For the health and safety of all attendees, appropriate cloth or surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth completely will be required at all times while on campus of the State Fair and in Cotton Bowl Stadium. Other face coverings including clear face shields, gaiters/buffs, bandanas, or masks with valves are not permitted. Masks may be removed temporarily only if necessary, for eating and drinking while in the stadium seating bowl or in common areas.

Outdoor concessions will open at 8 a.m. Payment options at concession stands include cash or credit/debit cards. Historic State Fair coupons will not be accepted, due to the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair of Texas.

Gates into Cotton Bowl Stadium and concessions inside the stadium will open at 9 a.m.

To facilitate the safest entry into the stadium, fans will be required to enter Cotton Bowl Stadium at the assigned gate listed on their ticket and all tickets will be scanned upon entry to the stadium. Tickets will indicate gate entry based on seat location.

For the safety of all game attendees, a clear bag policy continues to be in effect for all events at Cotton Bowl Stadium within Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com/football for more details.

DART trains and buses will become more crowded as game-time approaches and at locations closer to Fair Park.

The Fair has enhanced its metal detection procedures at all pedestrian gates to include walkthrough metal detectors. Please read any signage and listen to gate attendants for directions upon entry.

For a list of prohibited items in the Cotton Bowl, visit BigTex.com/football.

Here is a list of the COVID-19 health and safety protocols the game has in place:

Social distancing of six feet or more between parties when on the fairgrounds or in Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Guests are required to wear a protective face mask to protect themselves and all parties.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the grounds.

All team members are required to wear protective face masks to safely cover their mouth and nose at all times.

All team members are subject to temperature checks upon arriving at work.

All team members are required to wash hands prior to starting work and frequently during shifts and between tasks.

All team members handling food are required to wear gloves and change them frequently during shifts and between tasks.

For a deeper look at the history of the Red River Showdown, click here.