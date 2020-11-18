Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas Jayhawks postponed

This is the first Longhorns football game of the 2020 season to be postponed or canceled.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football game against the Kansas Jayhawks has been postponed, Big 12 Conference officials announced on Wednesday.

The game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12. The time and television designation will be announced when available, Big 12 officials said.

The game has been postponed due to Kansas's inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference, according to a release from Kansas Athletics.

This is the first Longhorns football game of the 2020 season to be postponed or canceled.