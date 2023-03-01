Neches community supports basketball program through long playoff runs

The town held a pep rally to send off their basketball programs to their respective playoff games.

NECHES, Texas — The Neches High School basketball program is no stranger to success. They're also no used to to immense support from their community.

As both teams continue to make long playoff runs, their fans have been there every step of the way. However, on Tuesday afternoon they decided to do something extra special.

The community held a pep rally at Neches Elementary School, where students of all ages, parents, and town locals were invited to attend and cheer on the teams.

"We have great support, and we know they'll always come to support us at every game," Aubrey Kincade said. "So, we always have the motivation to go anywhere."

The Neches Lady Tigers will be making the journey down to San Antonio for the State Tournament for another year. Last year, they fell short in their quest for a championship but this year they're even more fired up to finish the job and bring a trophy back home to Neches.

Through the long regular season and playoff games leading up to this point, their impressive 32-2 record has prepared them well for the biggest games that's ahead of them.

"We had a tough season all the way up until district. That sunk in during district, when the games were easier and we didn't have as much competition," Kincade said. "So, our pre-season and playoffs really helped us."

The boys' basketball team is also making an impressive run this year. Ranked in the top 20 of the state, they made their way to the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Boys' head coach Drew Flowers said it's a testament to the Neches basketball program and the community as a whole to have both teams consistently finding success.

"It's awesome. Our girls have been to state several times throughout the history of the school. They've won it several times too," Flowers said. "Coach Snider has done a great job with them and I know they're going to be well prepared heading into their games."