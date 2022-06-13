Draw the Line: A book on the 2014 Gilmer Buckeyes to hit stores this month

GILMER, Texas — "Draw The Line" - a book written by East Texan Dr. Hunter Taylor tells the story of East Texas football.
It’s a book highlighting some of the top East Texas football programs and their coaches, but most notably Jeff Traylor in his final season in Gilmer.
"I thought it was the perfect story where you looked at all the backgrounds of everyone involved in order to tell a good story for the entire region," Taylor said. "The protagonist is Jeff, and everybody is so proud of what he's accomplished. You know, his story is one of the best versions of us, of all of us. That you see someone that's from this area, was mentored in this area, led a school district for a long time in this area. And now he's taken it to another level and is able to do that on the college level."
During that season, Desmond Pollard was a teammate who unexpectedly passed away in March 2013 after collapsing on the basketball court. His teammates dedicated the 2014 season to their lost brother, eventually winning a state championship.
Book Events
The book will hit shelves on June 28th, with release events scheduled to take place first in Gilmer, then the following cities in the coming weeks.
June 18th
80 Acre Market - Gilmer, TX
June 30th
Dud’s on the Lake - Gilmer, TX
July 1st
The Tomato Bowl (JISD) - Jacksonville, TX
July 11th
ETBU (Tiger Football Team Room) - Marshall, TX
THSCA Convention - San Antonio, TX