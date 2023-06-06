Tyler Legacy announces new head baseball coach

V.J. Bunner led his former baseball program's to their first State Tournament with a 38-5 record in 2022.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD announces a new head baseball at Tyler Legacy High School Tuesday morning.

According to Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines, V.J. Bunner is the new head baseball coach for Tyler Legacy.

"We are excited to have Coach V.J. Bunner take over our baseball program," Athletic Director Greg Priest said. "He has had great success in his young career, and I am confident he will be able to lead our program to championship levels."

Since 2019, Bunner was the head baseball coach for Diboll High School. This past season, he lead his team to a 26-11-1 record with a Regional Semifinals appearance. Bunner led the Lumberjacks to the program's first State Tournament with a 38-5 record in 2022.

Last year, he was awarded 21-3A Coach of the Year and had the most wins (101) in a 4-year span in the school's history.

In college, Bunner was a four-year starter at Lamar University as a shortstop and second baseman. In 2014, he earned 1st team All-Region and 1st team All-Conference honors.

Bunner will be moving to the Tyler area with his wife Stefanie and their son Brooks.