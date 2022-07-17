East Texas NFL stars host camps for area youth

The NFL players returned to their hometowns to give back to the community.

LUFKIN, Texas — East Texas has had its fair share of elite athletes come through the area.

On Saturday, two former East Texas football stars returned to their respective hometowns to give back to the community.

Keke Coutee, wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, hosted a youth football camp at Lufkin High School, his alma mater. The camp was free, and hundreds of Lufkin kids made their way to the field rocking their Keke Coutee camp t-shirts.

"Just being able to give back to the community is great. It's something I always wanted to do as a kid," said Coutee. "So, for me to be able to do this for the community and the city, it means a lot for me."

Coutee also mentioned how special Lufkin is to him, and how he wants to give back to the town he grew up in and where he became the athlete he is today.

An hour north, Henderson High School alumni Trestan Ebner hosted his own youth football camp at his old school. The former Baylor running back was recently drafted by the Chicago Bears. However, before he officially kicks off his NFL career, he had to come back to Henderson to support the community.

"I just have so much appreciation for my town," said Ebner. "The people I grew up with and the kids coming after me."

Like Coutee, Ebner also mentioned how special East Texas is to him and how it shaped him into the person he is today.