Alternate helmets returning to NFL in '22 after 9-year pause

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is bringing back alternate helmets in 2022. The return will end a nine-year hiatus that started because of concerns about player safety.

The league writes in a memo obtained by The Associated that clubs must notify the NFL of plans to use alternate helmets by July 31 even though they won't be used for another year.

The use of a second helmet was dropped in 2013 over concerns that wearing more than one helmet might not be safe for players.