AP source: Chiefs, Kelce agree to 4-year, $57.25M extension

The move to secure the two-time All-Pro tight end is the latest in a string of big-money deals to keep the core of the Chiefs intact this offseason.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs and star tight end Travis Kelce have agreed to a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that will keep him with the Super Bowl champions through 2025, a person familiar with the contract tells The Associated Press. 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal has not been announced. 

The move to secure the two-time All-Pro tight end is the latest in a string of big-money deals negotiated by general manager Brett Veach to keep the core of the Chiefs intact this offseason.

Among them were a 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a four-year deal for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. 

