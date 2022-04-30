Marshall's Chasen Hines taken by New England Patriots in NFL Draft

According to LSU, Hines, a four-year offensive lineman, appeared in 35 games during his career, starting 17 times.

MARSHALL, Texas — A third East Texan is now going pro.

Marshall native Chasen Hines has been picked by the New England Patriots with the 210th pick of the NFL Draft.

"[He] originally came to LSU as a defensive lineman, but switched to the offensive side of the ball during preseason camp in 2018," Hines' bio on the LSU website states.