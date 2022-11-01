NFL assistant coach, son of former Cowboys DC, dies at 38

Adam Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that Adam passed away on Monday.

DALLAS — Adam Zimmer, a recent NFL assistant coach who was the son of former NFL head coach and Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38.

Adam Zimmer was most recently working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again," she wrote.

"Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this," Corri added.

Adam Zimmer attended Heritage High School in Colleyville while his dad was an assistant coach for the Dallas Cowboys. He later played football at Trinity University in San Antonio.

Adam Zimmer served as a defensive assistant with the Saints between 2006 and 2009, including serving as a member of the team's Super Bowl XLIV coaching staff.

In 2020, Mike Zimmer promoted his son to a co-defensive coordinator for the Vikings. He remained in that role through the 2021 season and was fired by the Vikings in 2022 after his father was let go from the team.