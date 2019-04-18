DALLAS — The NFL announced the Cowboys' 2019 schedule on Wednesday night. Dallas opens at home against the NFC East foe New York Giants, and follows up with another divisional opponent in Week 2, the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys bye week comes Oct. 27, after a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, before closing out on the road at Chicago, at home against the Los Angeles Rams, on the road at Philadelphia and at home against the Redskins.

Here's the full slate, including TV plans:

Sun., Sept. 8 N.Y. GIANTS (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 15 @ Washington (FOX) Noon

Sun., Sept. 22 MIAMI (FOX) Noon

Sun., Sept. 29 @ New Orleans (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 GREEN BAY (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 @ N.Y. Jets (CBS) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 PHILADELPHIA (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 27 BYE

Mon., Nov. 4 @ N.Y. GIANTS (ESPN) 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 10 MINNESOTA (NBC) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 17 @ Detroit (FOX) Noon

Sun., Nov. 24 @ New England (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Thurs., Nov. 28 BUFFALO (CBS) 3:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 5 @ Chicago (FOX/NFLN/Amazon) 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 15 LA RAMS (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 22 @ Philadelphia (FOX) 3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 29 WASHINGTON (FOX) Noon