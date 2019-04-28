FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2019 draft as a team that didn't have many needs.

But the few they had, they attempted to fill, drafting three defensive linemen, a safety... and two running backs. The effort to lighten the load on Ezekiel Elliott has begun.

Tony Pollard out of Memphis is more of a jack-of-all-trades, with skills to play out of the backfield, in the slot, return kicks and punts. The Cowboys picked him up in the fourth round, and plan to use him in a wide variety of ways. In fact, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones compared him, loosely, to the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara.

High praise.

The Cowboys also selected Mike Weber out of Ohio State, who took over for Elliott with the Buckeyes in 2016, and ran for a thousand yards as a redshirt freshman. And now Jerry Jones is eager to pair him with Zeke in the Cowboys backfield.

Jones told Weber on his draft call that he'd be a "1-2 punch with Zeke" that the Cowboys could ride "all the way to the Super Bowl".

Weber said on his conference call Saturday afternoon that he expected to go in the first, second, or third round... and was very surprised he fell to the 7th. To that end, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys, too, valued Weber much higher than where they were pleasantly surprised to be able to draft him.

Weber described himself as a one-cut, downhill runner who is the "total package"... and says he can't wait to show it.