DE Randy Gregory won't be playing in Sunday's game as he remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

FRISCO, Texas — It was quite the eventful week for the Dallas Cowboys -- in a bad way.

As the team departs for Los Angeles for a Sunday afternoon kickoff against the Chargers, the Cowboys will be without several starters they had in Week 1.

Dallas will be missing three starters on defense, including DeMarcus Lawrence, who was lost for a significant amount of time after suffering a broken foot during practice this week.

The team revealed Saturday that defensive end Randy Gregory still remains on the COVID-19 reserve list after he was placed there on Monday and will be unavailable. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was activated from the practice squad to take Gregory's roster spot for Sunday.

The Cowboys ruled out starting safety Donovan Wilson as he continues to deal with a groin injury. Malik Hooker, who signed in late July, is expected to make his first regular season debut at Los Angeles.

Safety Damontae Kazee also remains questionable with a thigh injury ahead of Sunday's game.

On the other side, the offensive line will see the return of right guard Zack Martin but will be without tackle La'el Collins, who is serving a five-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe, who signed a one-year deal during the offseason, was also ruled out for Sunday after he was hospitalized with "heat illness symptoms" this week, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Terence Steele will start at right tackle, in place of Collins.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve on Monday after he suffered a calf injury during the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won't be eligible to return until Week 5.